2017 Phillies Draft Preview: Tanner Houck, RHP
Tanner Houck is a 6'5", 215 lb RHP and is the current Friday night starter for the University of Missouri . His size gives him a workhorse frame and his control and command has drawn an awful lot of comparisons to current Phillies starter Aaron Nola.
