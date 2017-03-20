2017 Phillies Draft Preview: Tanner H...

2017 Phillies Draft Preview: Tanner Houck, RHP

Tanner Houck is a 6'5", 215 lb RHP and is the current Friday night starter for the University of Missouri . His size gives him a workhorse frame and his control and command has drawn an awful lot of comparisons to current Phillies starter Aaron Nola.

