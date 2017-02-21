Yankees suffer walk-off 6-5 loss to Phillies in first road game of spring

Spring Training is more about individual results than game scores, and so, despite a 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Clearwater on Saturday, Yankees brass and fans alike have to be enthused by the performances of Adam Warren and top prospect Gleyber Torres in spring game number two. The former started the game, making his first case for one of the final two spots in the Yankees rotation, and he easily kept pace with Bryan Mitchell and Luis Cessa; as those two had on Friday, Warren tossed two perfect innings in Clearwater, striking out the final two batters he faced to punctuate the day.

