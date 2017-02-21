Yankees suffer walk-off 6-5 loss to Phillies in first road game of spring
Spring Training is more about individual results than game scores, and so, despite a 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Clearwater on Saturday, Yankees brass and fans alike have to be enthused by the performances of Adam Warren and top prospect Gleyber Torres in spring game number two. The former started the game, making his first case for one of the final two spots in the Yankees rotation, and he easily kept pace with Bryan Mitchell and Luis Cessa; as those two had on Friday, Warren tossed two perfect innings in Clearwater, striking out the final two batters he faced to punctuate the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC