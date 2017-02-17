Why Jerad Eickhoff should be the Phillies' Opening Day starter
Look, this is nothing to get our undies in a twist over or anything, but Jeremy Hellickson shouldn't be the Phillies Opening Day starter in 2017. Manger Pete Mackanin appears to be leaning in that general direction, however, telling beat reporters down in Clearwater, "[Hellickson's] probably got the best chance to be our opening-day starter.
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
