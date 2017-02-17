Why Jerad Eickhoff should be the Phillies' Opening Day starter

Look, this is nothing to get our undies in a twist over or anything, but Jeremy Hellickson shouldn't be the Phillies Opening Day starter in 2017. Manger Pete Mackanin appears to be leaning in that general direction, however, telling beat reporters down in Clearwater, "[Hellickson's] probably got the best chance to be our opening-day starter.

