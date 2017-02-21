What to love about Yankees' 9-4 win over Phillies in spring opener | Rapid Reaction

There would be no perfecto, no-hitter or shutout, but this 9-4 Yankees romp over the Philadelphia Phillies was a great way to start the exhibition schedule. Shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a first-inning homer completely out of Steinbrenner Field, rookie right fielder Aaron Judge hit a tape-measure, fifth-inning bomb to left, catcher Kyle Higashioka went deep in the seventh, and rotation candidates Bryan Mitchell and Luis Cessa worked a pair 1-2-3 innings each.

