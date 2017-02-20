Tampa Bay Rays spring training game four lineups against Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.tv

Yesterday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox by the score of 7-3 to improve their record on the spring to 2-1. Justin Williams faced live pitching for the first time this year...he struck out three times in three at-bats Chris Archer made his spring debut, hurling two scoreless innings, striking out two, walking one, and he allowed a hit Kevin Gadea made his first spring appearance as he hopes to make the opening day roster and tossed a scoreless inning Today the Rays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater at 1pm.

