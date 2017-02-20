Tampa Bay Rays spring training game four lineups against Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.tv
Yesterday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox by the score of 7-3 to improve their record on the spring to 2-1. Justin Williams faced live pitching for the first time this year...he struck out three times in three at-bats Chris Archer made his spring debut, hurling two scoreless innings, striking out two, walking one, and he allowed a hit Kevin Gadea made his first spring appearance as he hopes to make the opening day roster and tossed a scoreless inning Today the Rays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater at 1pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DRays Bay.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC