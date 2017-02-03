Q&A: Andersen, Franzke look ahead to ST, season
Before the end of the month, Larry Andersen and Scott Franzke will be back on 94 WIP-FM, broadcasting Grapefruit League games from Florida. They were together again Friday night at the Crowne Plaza, where the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association presented them the Bill Campbell Award for excellence in broadcast media.
