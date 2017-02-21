Phils capitalize on Jays' errors, roll to win

New Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two, but the Phillies rolled to a 10-3 victory in Toronto's Grapefruit League home opener at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium on Sunday. The Phillies were able to take advantage of some uncertain Toronto defense to score three unearned runs in the second inning and never trailed after that.

