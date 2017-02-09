Phillies sticking to plan of patience in '17
The Phillies could have gone bananas and spent truckloads of cash this winter, but they remained true to their plan. They will enter 2017 continuing to develop the young players in the organization, while maintaining roster and financial flexibility for the future.
