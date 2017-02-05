Phillies Spring Training Position Preview: Third Base

In an organization where power is scarce, Maikel Franco is the only player, not just at third base, on the Phillies with the power to leave the yard 25 times or better on a year-in-and-year-out basis. Normally, a player coming off a .255 campaign with a paltry .306 OBP would be cause for concern, but it this case, it all seems to be part of the growth process for Franco.

