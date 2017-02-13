Phillies Spring Training Position Preview: Right Field
The Phillies will be relying on newly-acquired Michael Saunders to bring more offensive production to the right field position in 2017. The Phillies had seven different players man right field throughout the 2016 campaign, and while they provided some solid defensive play, all of them failed to bring consistent offensive production to Pete Mackanin's lineup.
