Phillies respond to New Jersey governor

MLB.com tweeted a few photos on Tuesday of the Phillies' upgraded decor at Spectrum Field, their Spring Training venue. In one image, on a wall leading into Philadelphia's clubhouse, are photos of Ryan Howard holding up the 2008 World Series championship trophy and Tug McGraw, who recorded the final out of the 1980 Fall Classic, raising his arms in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.