Phillies prospect talk with ESPN's Keith Law! Felske Files Episode 87.

In the middle of the rebuild, the Phils need some of their top prospects to do well, especially at Lehigh Valley, where J.P. Crawford , Nick Williams , Jake Thompson , Jorge Alfaro , Roman Quinn , Dylan Cozens and Rhys Hoskins are all going to be under the microscope. Over the last two weeks, ESPN's Keith Law has been has been releasing his prospect rankings , including his top-30 farm system rankings, his top 100 prospects, and his organizational top-25s.

