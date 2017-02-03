Phillies prospect talk with ESPN's Keith Law! Felske Files Episode 87.
In the middle of the rebuild, the Phils need some of their top prospects to do well, especially at Lehigh Valley, where J.P. Crawford , Nick Williams , Jake Thompson , Jorge Alfaro , Roman Quinn , Dylan Cozens and Rhys Hoskins are all going to be under the microscope. Over the last two weeks, ESPN's Keith Law has been has been releasing his prospect rankings , including his top-30 farm system rankings, his top 100 prospects, and his organizational top-25s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i...
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC