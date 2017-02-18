Phillies Pitcher Zach Eflin's Knees Flared Up Again -_-
Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin was held out out of throwing live batting practice Friday due to knee soreness, but he said Saturday that he is not worried. Remember on Tuesday when spring training opened and I wrote about how Zach Eflin 's knees felt much better? Well that didn't last long for the Phillies pitcher.
