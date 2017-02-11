Phillies: Pete Mackanin Quietly Names...

Phillies: Pete Mackanin Quietly Names Closer Heading Into Spring Training

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak made several moves to sure up the bullpen, but that won't change how Pete Mackanin manages the ninth inning Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Tuesday and the Phillies have already made some news regarding the bullpen. Despite the positive signs from Hector Neris and Edubray Ramos, and the additions of Joaquin Benoit and Pat Neshek, Mackanin is sticking with Jeanmar Gomez in the ninth inning.

