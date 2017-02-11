Phillies: Pete Mackanin Quietly Names Closer Heading Into Spring Training
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak made several moves to sure up the bullpen, but that won't change how Pete Mackanin manages the ninth inning Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Tuesday and the Phillies have already made some news regarding the bullpen. Despite the positive signs from Hector Neris and Edubray Ramos, and the additions of Joaquin Benoit and Pat Neshek, Mackanin is sticking with Jeanmar Gomez in the ninth inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i...
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC