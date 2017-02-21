Phillies' Perkins makes opening statement at the plate
Cameron Perkins has at least one thing in common with Phillies manager Pete Mackanin: a strong dislike for batting gloves. Perhaps that will be enough to sway the manager later this spring when he makes the final decisions on his opening day roster.
