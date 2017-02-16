Phillies own Chris Christie after Governor calls Phils fans "bitter"
On Wednesday night, the Republican New Jersey governor went on SportsNet New York's "Baseball Night" and had some harsh words for Phils fans and the team painting the famous Tug McGraw phrase "Ya Gotta Believe" on one of the walls inside their spring training complext in Clearwater. "The Phillies suck," the governor said.
