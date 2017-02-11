Phillies Land Four Prospects On Baseball America's 2017 Top 100
The Phillies landed four prospects on Baseball America's Top 100 list that was released Friday, but only one of them is returning from last year. Falling off the list from last year were outfielder Nick Williams , pitcher Jake Thompson , and catcher Andrew Knapp .
