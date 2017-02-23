Phillies Keeping Eye on Aaron Nola as Spring Training Games Begin
One of the biggest Phillies storylines this spring is the health of starting pitcher Aaron Nola and how it will impact him this spring and beyond. After missing the last two months of the 2016 season due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola said he was "100 percent" and ready for spring training.
