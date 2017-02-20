Phillies hope for 1st winning record ...

Phillies hope for 1st winning record since 2011

As the Phillies move into the third year of rebuilding, manager Pete Mackanin hopes to see Philadelphia finish with a winning record for the first time since a 102-victory season in 2011. After back-to-back 89-loss seasons, the Phillies finished with a major league-high 99 defeats in 2015, then cut back to 91 losses last year.

