Phillies hope for 1st winning record since 2011

As the Phillies move into the third year of rebuilding, manager Pete Mackanin hopes to see Philadelphia finish with a winning record for the first time since a 102-victory season in 2011. After back-to-back 89-loss seasons, the Phillies finished with a major league-high 99 defeats in 2015, then cut back to 91 losses last year.

