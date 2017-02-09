Phillies have modest goals for 2017, optimistic about future
In this June 9, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Michael Saunders celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto. Veterans Howie Kendrick and Michael Saunders, a 2016 All-Star in Toronto, provide much-needed pop at the corner outfield spots for the Phillies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i...
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC