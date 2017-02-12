Phillies: Can Matt Stairs Develop Philadelphia's Young Hitters?
The Phillies hired Matt Stairs this offseason to be their new hitting for the 2017 season. Can he help their young hitters develop at the plate? The Phillies were notoriously bad at the plate last year, struggling in nearly ever aspect of hitting.
