Phillies announce pitchers for first spring training games
The Phillies will wait to use any members of their starting rotation, as they showed Tuesday when they laid out plans for the first three games of spring training. Mark Leiter Jr., a righthanded pitcher who spent last season at double A, will start Thursday against the University of Tampa in a seven-inning exhibition at Spectrum Field.
