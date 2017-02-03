Phillies and Cesar Hernandez agree on a contract

The Phillies and Cesar Hernandez have agreed on a contract for 2017 that will pay the young second baseman $2.55 million, slightly more than the $2.4 million that would have been the middle ground between the Phils' offer of $2 million and Hernandez' counter of $2.8 million. Hernandez had his best year as a pro last season when he batted .294/.371/.393 with 17 stolen bases and a career-high walk rate of 10.6%, up from 8.8% the year before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.