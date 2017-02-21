Phillies 2017 Season Preview: Center Fielder Odubel Herrera
Philadelphia Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera is coming off an All-Star appearance in just his second full season in the major leagues. He will look to continue his rise as one of the game's best young outfielders.
