Philadelphia Phillies: A new era begins

With the Philadelphia Phillies declining Ryan Howard 's 2017 $23 million option, a new era has officially begun in Philly. Howard was the last member of the 2008 lld Series championship team remaining on the 2016 team, and his release has signaled a new beginning with new players.ldd Now, the Phillies roster is made up of young promising players and a slew of veterans from around the league.

