OCTOBER 02: Pitcher Jerad Eickhoff #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on October 2, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 02: Pitcher Jerad Eickhoff #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on October 2, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.