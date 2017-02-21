Pete Rose appears on Phillies' wall of fame ballot
Pete Rose is on the ballot for the Philadelphia Phillies ' wall of fame, his first association with the team since he was banned from baseball in 1989. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Phillies received permission from Major League Baseball to include Rose, who was inducted last year into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.
