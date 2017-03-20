Pat Neshek is ready to lead the resistance in MLB's dystopian future

Rob Manfred is clearly several phases into some millionaires' wager to see how crazy he can make baseball by the time he retires. He's made it clear he's willing to fiddle with the game's rules, process, and time, and, based on MLB's understanding of Millennials, he could very well depart with future athletes playing a sport called "Freshball: It's Lit, presented by Emoji Barn Discount Emojis."

