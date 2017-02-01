Opportunity ahead for Phils' non-roster invitees
It is hard to believe, but the Phillies' pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout in Clearwater, Fla., in less than two weeks. The Phils' front office continues to speak to agents about unsigned free agents that could be brought into camp as non-roster invitees on Minor League contracts.
