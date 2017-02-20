Odubel Herrera scratched from Tuesday's Phillies lineup
Odubel Herrera was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against Baltimore after he discovered he had to secure paperwork to play for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Herrera flew to New Orleans to go the Venezuelan consulate.
