Murphy: A sneaky good offseason for Klentak and Phillies
Really, what else could we possibly talk about this morning except for the implications that Chris Coghlan's signing will have on the Phillies' lineup? Seriously, though, you're going to have to turn elsewhere for all of your commemorative Tom Brady coverage. I'm flying to Clearwater on Friday, and Coghlan's signing of a minor league deal last week is the latest reason why I think Matt Klentak deserves credit for the sneakily effective offseason he's cobbled together in the months leading up to spring training.
