Morgan pitches two scoreless innings as Phils edge Yankees
Adam Morgan began his push for a spot in the Phillies' bullpen on Saturday afternoon by pitching a pair of scoreless innings in a 6-5 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees at Spectrum Field. The lefthander allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out one.
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
