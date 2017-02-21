Mackanin, Phils set for first spring ...

Mackanin, Phils set for first spring game vs. University of Tampa

Read more: Philadelphia Phillies

For the first time this spring, lineup cards were posted on the bulletin board of the Phillies' clubhouse Wednesday, listing the starters for a tuneup game at Spectrum Field against the University of Tampa on Thursday at 1:05 p.m. ET and the official Grapefruit League opener on Friday against the Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. While Phillies manager Pete Mackanin is ready to move on to the next phase of Spring Training, there isn't one specific area he's focusing on.

