Mackanin: Phils' fire apparent on first day
The Phillies held their first full-squad workout Friday morning at Carpenter Complex, and if manager Pete Mackanin had a fiery speech for his players at Spectrum Field, he did not indicate it. "The same old staples," Mackanin said, who enters his second full season as the Phillies' manager.
