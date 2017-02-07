Kruk officially joins Phillies' broadcast team
Comcast SportsNet announced on Monday that Kruk will join Tom McCarthy, Ben Davis, Mike Schmidt and Gregg Murphy on TV for the 2017 season. Kruk, who sources said signed a five-year contract, will be introduced at a news conference on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.
