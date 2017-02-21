Judge's scoreboard HR offers peek at ...

Judge's scoreboard HR offers peek at ceiling

The Yankees hit three home runs as they lifted the curtain on a refurbished George M. Steinbrenner Field complex on Friday, but it was Aaron Judge 's moonshot off the left-field scoreboard that had these Baby Bombers dreaming about the future. Judge extended his arms to swat a first-pitch fastball from the Phillies' Elniery Garcia in the fifth inning of New York's , wowing the announced crowd of 8,845 with a titanic clout that dented the top of a beer advertisement before falling back to the playing field.

