With Ryan Howard no longer on the roster, Tommy Joseph has a chance to be a big part of Philadelphia's future at first base Joseph's power could be crucial for Howard-less Phillies With Ryan Howard no longer on the roster, Tommy Joseph has a chance to be a big part of Philadelphia's future at first base Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lrXJjo Philadelphia Phillies' Tommy Joseph fields a ball during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. CLEARWATER, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.