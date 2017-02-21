Herrera among the players in Phillies' new core

Two years after Philadelphia selected him from Texas in the winter-meeting draft, outfielder Odubel Herrera arrived at spring training as an All-Star and the Phillies' top position player. Among the Gold Glove finalists, the 25-year-old Herrera agreed to a $30.5 million, five-year contract during the offseason and is part of Philadelphia's post-Ryan Howard era rebuilding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.