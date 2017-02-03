Flores' HR helps Venezuela topple Puerto Rico

Former Major League catcher Jesus Flores hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis tacked on a pair of hits to lead Venezuela's Aguilas del Zulia to a 4-3 victory against Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas in Thursday's matinee at Estadio Tomateros. Flores, who played parts of five seasons with the Nationals from 2007-2012, finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

