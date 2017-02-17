Coghlan anticipating 'new chapter' as...

Coghlan anticipating 'new chapter' as Phillie

1 hr ago

How does Chris Coghlan follow one of the greatest seasons in baseball history and possibly the greatest World Series ever? He starts from scratch, and he signs a Minor League contract with the Phillies. "I want to be part of something bigger than me," Coghlan said Saturday morning in front of his locker at Spectrum Field.

