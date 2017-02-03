Chris Coghlan agrees to minor league ...

Chris Coghlan agrees to minor league deal with Phils

Utilityman Chris Coghlan has agreed to a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and will report to big league spring training. Coghlan hit .252 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 103 at-bats for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs last season and was 0 for 7 in the postseason.

