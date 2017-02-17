Buchholz 'energized' by trade as he j...

Buchholz 'energized' by trade as he joins Phillies rotation

After spending the last 11A1 2 years in the Boston Red Sox organization , right-handed pitcher Clay Buchholz is adjusting to a new big league environment for the first time in his career following his trade to the Philadelphia Phillies two months ago. Buchholz , 32, was sent to Philadelphia in a December trade for infield prospect Josh Tobias.

Chicago, IL

