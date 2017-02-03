83 baseball cards for Hank Aaron's 83rd birthday
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron celebrated his birthday two days early on Friday night during "A Salute to the Life and Times of Henry Aaron" at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta. The event was a fundraiser for the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation and featured artifacts on loan from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i...
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC