Why the Phillies and Cesar Hernandez couldn't reach a deal before arbitration.

After avoiding salary arbitration with two of their three eligible players - Freddy Galvis, who signed for $4.35 million, and Jeanmar Gomez, who received a nice raise to $4.2 million - the Phillies could not reach a similar one-year deal with their young second baseman. Both sides will now exchange salary figures for next year, a task neither side likes doing.

