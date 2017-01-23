Why do the Dodgers keep wanting to trade with the Phillies?
It's been the Dodgers who have typically grabbed for Phillies at the end of their careers, giving them a big open field to run off the rest of their steam. But Ken Rosenthal says it might be a good idea for the L.A. to start sniffing around Cesar Hernandez who, if anything, might only be at the start of the most effective chapter of his career.
