Seattle acquires Drew Smyly as it makes pair of trades
In this Saturday, June 28, 2014 file photo, Atlanta Braves pitcher Shae Simmons throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Philadelphia. The Mariners have made a pair of trades, landing left-handed starter Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays and right-hander reliever Shae Simmons from the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
