Ryan Howard: Totally not retired
The end was drawn out, but went quick for Ryan Howard and the Phillies. After 13 years, MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards, and two straight days of sleet that, without the World Series win, probably just would have sucked, Howard stepped up to the plate this past October in Citizens Bank Park, swung at the first pitch, and popped out to shortstop, ending a prolific slugging career.
