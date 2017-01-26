Predicting the Phillies' 25-man roste...

Predicting the Phillies' 25-man roster. Felske Files Episode 86

In this episode of the Felske Files, host John Stolnis takes a crack at predicting the Phillies' Opening Day 25-man roster. Also, Phils beat writer from Calkins Media, Kevin Cooney, joins to talk expectations for Maikel Franco, the best and worst free agents in Phillies history and more.

