Phils' voice Andersen forever tied to Bagwell

Count Larry Andersen among those pulling for Jeff Bagwell to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame next week. "Really, what it did more than anything was make me hope he makes the Hall of Fame more," Andersen said of the August 1990 trade that sent him from Houston to Boston in exchange for a 22-year-old Minor Leaguer who would go on to hit 449 home runs with the Astros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.