Phils' voice Andersen forever tied to Bagwell
Count Larry Andersen among those pulling for Jeff Bagwell to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame next week. "Really, what it did more than anything was make me hope he makes the Hall of Fame more," Andersen said of the August 1990 trade that sent him from Houston to Boston in exchange for a 22-year-old Minor Leaguer who would go on to hit 449 home runs with the Astros.
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i...
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
