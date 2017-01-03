Phils' spring home renamed Spectrum Field
The Phillies and Charter Communications announced Monday that Bright House Field -- which has been the Spring Training home for the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla., since 2004 -- has been renamed Spectrum Field. One of Philadelphia sports' most iconic venues, the Spectrum stood in South Philadelphia for 44 years before it was demolished in 2011.
